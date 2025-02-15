Vienna, Lower Austria & Burgenland
Animals in search of a home Copy
Every day, many dogs, cats and small animals end up in the rescue centers of animal shelters. They all deserve a second chance to find a home with loving owners and to go through thick and thin with them. Every week, we present furry friends who are looking for a new home.
The trio of cats live at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau after the death of their beloved owner. The three cats have spent their entire lives together and are now looking for a loving forever home. Almuth (twelve years old) is thawing out more and more every day, loves to be stroked and enjoys attention. Camila (twelve years old) and Elvira (eleven years old), on the other hand, are still very shy and prefer to keep to themselves. But with patience and love, they too will gain confidence. If you are interested, please contact 0660/3489863 or office@tierschutzverein.at
Due to a change in circumstances, the lovely male dog Charlie (one year old) has to be given away with a heavy heart. The lively furry friend would be delighted to have a patient, experienced dog owner. If you are interested, please call 0664/522 50 54.
The active German shorthair Flecki (five years old) loves to run around in the meadows - but his hunting instinct is very strong. The good-natured whirlwind is looking for experienced, loving dog owners who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0660/516 18 22.
Mixed-breed dog Bonny (eight years old) is people-friendly and enjoys lots of cuddles. She gets on well with dogs, but would like to be the only princess in her future home. We are looking for a home with a garden in the countryside. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Emilio (three years old) needs a short introductory phase to build up trust. The mixed-breed male can be left alone for periods of time and is compatible with other dogs, depending on how friendly they are. As he sometimes defends his food, children in the same household should be at least of teenage age so that he can stick to the rules. We are looking for a home in the countryside. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Mixed-breed male Santo (about eight years old) is people-friendly and dog-compatible. The sweet dog grandpa is already deaf and shows signs of age-related "aches and pains". We are looking for a barrier-free home with a garden on the quiet outskirts of town or in the countryside. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Schmollinksi (one year old) always impresses with his handsome appearance and beautiful coat. He was found running free outside. Now he finally wants to settle down, find loving two-legged friends and finally become part of a rabbit family. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Herkules (eight years old) is a sociable male dog who initially needs time to gain trust. The mixed-breed dog loves long walks and is happy to be kept busy. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Pit Bull Terrier Speedy (five years old) is a friendly and very cuddly dog who can only show his affectionate nature when he trusts someone. Speedy is easily unsettled in unfamiliar situations. This handsome male dog is looking for a relaxed home with experienced and patient people at his side. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Five adorable puppies (sixteen weeks old) are waiting for loving homes. Responsible owners who would like to get to know this bright bunch of rascals should call 0664/416 36 33.
At the Assisi farm in Stockerau, these two goats like to go exploring together. Seppi, a cheeky little goat with lots of charm, is always a source of merriment, while Ferdi particularly enjoys being cuddled and pampered. Both would like a new herd where they are welcome and are longing for a caregiver who will give them regular affection. If you are interested, please contact 0660/348 98 63 or office@tierschutzverein.at.
As soon as Socki and her brother Bärli have gained their trust, they show their cuddly nature. We are urgently looking for a new home for this loving, five-year-old free-range couple, whose owner has sadly passed away. Anyone interested should call 0650/978 13 12.
Mona is suffering greatly from the tragic loss of her owner. The good-natured, knee-high mixed dog (ten years old) is longingly waiting for someone who has time for her and who will give her lots of attention and loving care as an individual princess. If you would like to give Mona a few more good years, please contact us on 0676/773 45 77.
Mali is a quick learner and has already been able to prove this in a nature conservation dog project. We are looking for a home with a garden in the countryside for this friendly mixed-breed dog. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Raven is friendly towards people and dogs. Typical of her breed, the two-year-old shepherd mix is a sporty whirlwind. We are looking for a childless home on the outskirts of town or in the countryside for this cuddly nose. People who have enough time for her and can keep her busy should contact us at hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Mixed-breed dog Schneewittchen - unfortunately she has not been allowed to get to know much in her life so far - needs a little time with people to gain their trust. Once she has built up trust, however, she develops into a cuddly cuddle ball. We are looking for a quiet, child-free home with an escape-proof garden in the countryside alongside a confident second dog for this four-year-old fur nose. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Balou did not have an easy start. The lovely rabbit was able to recover from his ordeal at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau. Now he is looking for a loving home where he can dig, hop and enjoy the company of other rabbits in a small, quiet group. Anyone interested should contact us on 0660/348 98 63 or office@tierschutzverein.at.
With Oskar, the way to the heart is clearly through the stomach and he can definitely be bribed with a treat or two. Due to his age, the fifteen-year-old four-legged friend is no longer physically fit and prefers to go for a walk at his own pace. The friendly male came to TierQuarTier very overweight and needs to lose weight. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at
8-month-old "Aida" was left in a box together with other hamsters. She is looking for a loving home where she can get to know the finer things in life and be well looked after. Hamsters are loners and rarely get along with other hamsters on a permanent basis, which is why they should be kept alone. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at
Lasko is a lively whirlwind who is full of energy and motivated to learn new things. He is a little reserved towards strangers at first, but the ice is quickly broken with the right treat. Everyday life at the shelter is still stressful for him, which is why this friendly male dog has difficulty calming down. Stimuli such as crowds of people, cars or noise are particularly difficult for him at the moment. Lasko needs a confident owner who can give him security and patiently help him to cope with such situations. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at
EMERGENCY! It is with a heavy heart that the owners have to part with their beloved velvet paws Siri and Quietschi (both nineteen years old) for health reasons. Who can give the inseparable outdoor cats a nice retirement? 0699/108 014 26.
Curry - the friendly one
Curry (ten years old) is a mixed-breed male dog who is friendly, lively and loves to cuddle. He usually gets on well with other dogs, but is also very pushy, so that it often gets too much for the others. We are looking for a home on the outskirts of town or in the countryside for this lovely male. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Tom (four years old) is unfortunately not doing well at the shelter. The poor mixed-breed dog is very stressed and keeps getting sick as a result. He is very friendly with people after a short period of getting to know them, but needs time to overcome his shyness. He gets along with dogs on a friendly basis. Tom is eagerly waiting for a home with a garden in the countryside, preferably with an existing dog he likes. Who can help Tom to regain his playfulness? If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Dani (twelve years old) is a friendly, fit and lively male dog who loves people and gets on well with other dogs. We are looking for a home in the countryside for this sprightly senior, as he reacts insecurely to new environmental stimuli and encounters with dogs on the lead. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Lechee (fourteen years old) & Luisa (thirteen years old) have known each other all their lives and are very attached to each other. They are therefore looking for a loving forever home together with patient dog owners. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundeevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Girl rabbit Evianna (three months old) was found running loose on the street. She would be happy to be integrated into an existing rabbit family or move out with a suitable partner animal. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Zorro (two years old) is generally friendly, but does not want to be attacked by strangers straight away. The male dog is in his element on walks and loves to explore his surroundings. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Seven adorable puppies (four months) are waiting for loving homes at the Schandl boarding kennel. Responsible dog owners who would like to get to know this bright bunch of rascals should contact us on 0664/2830023 or www.tierpension-schandl.at
Castro (ten years old) and Twister (nine years old) live at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau and both have diabetes. Both paws need insulin twice a day. They are very well-behaved and patient patients. Otherwise, both cats are in perfect health. They are looking for a loving home where they will get lots of attention and time. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.
Mixed-breed male Charly (eleven years old) needs some time with strangers to overcome his skepticism; he gets on well with dogs. He is looking for a home in the countryside - preferably with a garden - with owners who are not necessarily looking for a cuddly dog. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
American Shepherd Bulka (three years old) needs a bit of time with people to open up and is compatible with dogs if she is liked. We are looking for people who would like to keep this active dog busy with agility or dog dancing and who can offer her a home in the countryside. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Sheep poodle Cassie (five years old) is people and dog friendly. As she suffers from HD, we are looking for a barrier-free home with a garden. She has already had her first operation - the second will follow soon. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Lucio is a cute boy rabbit who was found running free and is now urgently looking for a warm and caring home. The lovely long-eared rabbit will either be placed with a suitable companion or in an existing rabbit family. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Initially shy, Wilma (four years old) is now a confident and cuddly dog with people she knows. She loves to be active and enjoys walks. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Siena (four years old) is generally a friendly and open dog who enjoys any form of attention - but she needs some time with strangers. This pretty furry friend is waiting for people who will respond to her needs and not overwhelm her. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Timo (one year old) was hit by a car and left to his fate. Severely injured, he was brought to the Assisi farm in Stockerau. Despite all efforts, his right hind leg could not be saved. But Timo is a fighter and has recovered well from his stroke of fate. Now he is ready for a new start. Despite his disability, this lovely cat has never lost his zest for life. He has learned to deal with it and impresses everyone who sees him. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.
Mika (eight years old) and Tabby (three years old) are two cats from our cat shelter. Both are sweet and very cuddly. They are looking for a cuddly forever home. If you are interested, please call 0680/150 77 27.
Baby and Maxi (nine years old) love to roam around the neighborhood. The two cuddly paws are looking for a cuddly forever home together with the opportunity to roam free. If you are interested, please call 0680/150 77 27.
Diva was very insecure at first, but now she allows herself to be close to her caregivers and enjoys training and lots of cuddles. She is making steady progress and when meeting strangers, which should be done slowly and carefully, she reacts curiously but relaxed. She relies on her caregiver and seeks positive reinforcement through eye contact. In stressful situations, the eight-year-old dog sometimes reacts impulsively. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
The two-year-old female rabbit Giselheid (pictured) and the black male rabbit Jakobus (eight years old) were heartlessly abandoned. The two met at TierQuarTier Vienna and are now looking for a home together where they can be lovingly cared for. Jakobus is unfortunately not in the best of health - regular check-ups are necessary. His girlfriend Giselheid is fit and healthy and wants to stay by Jakobus' side. Anyone interested should contact us on 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at
AlthoughHoudini is friendly, he is sometimes unsettled - he growls and barks. If his caregiver knows how to deal with this, he can easily be brought out of such situations. The ten-year-old male dog knows the basic commands and walks well on a loose lead. He is relaxed on walks and loves to sniff out his surroundings. He is friendly towards other dogs, but is still very nervous. If you are interested, please contact us on 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at
Herd protection mix Apollon (three years old) impresses with his open-minded character. This gentle giant is waiting for a home with a large property to look after him and steadfast owners who have experience in handling this breed. If you are interested, please call 0680/152 36 21.
Riko and Rena (three years old) are looking for a cuddly forever home together with the possibility of going outside. If you are interested, please call 0664/401 33 81
Tom (six months old) and Lara (seven months old) are available together or with a cat already living in the household. If you would like to meet these lovely paws, please call 0664/401 33 81.
Linus and Ria (four years old) need time to build up trust at the beginning. The two are inseparable, so they are looking for a home together with the possibility of outdoor access. If you are interested, please call 0664/401 33 81.
Adora (two years old) is a reserved cat who needs time to settle in. As soon as she gets to know people better, she can be enticed with food. We are looking for a quiet, single cat in an apartment. If you are interested, please contact katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 52.
Louie enjoys cuddly places in the house as well as the sun in the garden or on the balcony. We are looking for a home with a compatible cat for this cuddly, three-year-old tomcat. If he is kept as an only cat, he needs a lot of attention from his humans. The trusting cat also needs daily medication. Cat lovers who would like to get to know Louie should call 0660/411 00 63.
Benny and Lucy (six years old) unfortunately had to say goodbye to their owner. The friendly mongrels are looking for a cuddly place to live together with patient dog owners. If you are interested, please call 0660/236 21 15.
Engelbert is a skeptical dog who needs time to build up trust with new people and to allow petting and cuddles. If approached or touched too quickly, he may snap. The two-year-old male loves search games and long walks. His new owners should be prepared to continue working with him with patience and perseverance. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Dino (5) is a friendly, energetic dog who is open to people. He needs both physical and mental exercise. It is not yet clear whether he can stay alone or ride in a car or public transport. When meeting dogs, sympathy is the deciding factor. We are looking for active dog owners who will support him and give him a stable home. Anyone interested should contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
