New investigations
Is British baby killer innocent after all?
Her actions shocked the whole world: nurse Lucy Letby was convicted of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of seven more. Now experts say that she could be innocent. Letby's lawyer now wants to retry the case.
The latest investigations by a team of experts show that the case could have gone very differently than previously thought. "In our opinion, the evidence does not point to murder in any of these babies," said medical expert Shoo Lee, as reported by the British BBC. He is the chairman of the panel of experts that re-investigated the terrible allegations against Lucy Letby.
The now 35-year-old nurse Lucy Letby was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2023. She is alleged to have murdered seven babies on a neonatal ward in 2015 and 2016 and attempted to kill a further seven babies. Among other things, she was accused of injecting air into the babies' veins. However, the nurse was never caught in the act and the conviction was only based on circumstantial evidence.
According to experts, there is a lack of evidence
"There was no medical evidence of any misconduct that would have led to death or injury," emphasized medical expert Shoo Lee. The latest investigations show that "in all cases, the death or injuries were due to natural causes or poor medical care", the expert pointed out.
Based on the new findings, Lucy Letby's lawyer has now applied for a review of the trial. An independent commission is to take a close look at the case. It could even be renegotiated in court again based on the new findings.
