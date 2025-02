Instead of the All Star Game: more games, more money

The All Star Games have a long tradition in the major US sports. In both basketball and ice hockey, the game between the most popular athletes among fans marks the halfway point of the championships. In ice hockey, two Austrians - Thomas Vanek (2009) and Michael Grabner - took part in the mega-event. Grabner from Carinthia even made his mark in the history books: in 2011, the forward - then in the service of the New York Islanders - won the "Fastest Skater" competition. In Raleigh, he needed 14.2 seconds for one lap of the rink, half a second faster than Taylor Hall in the final.