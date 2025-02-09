Car remains indispensable for thousands of employees

In Wagna, 74 percent use the car

This is based on a mobility survey in which 5837 employees took part in the fall (following a pilot project in Murtal the year before). There were clear differences between the central region and the periphery: while only 34 percent of those surveyed drive to the LKH University Hospital Graz individually, 74 percent do so in Wagna! Offers such as a climate ticket paid for by Kages ("Jobticket") or a subsidized bicycle ("Jobrad") are currently used not only, but primarily in Graz.