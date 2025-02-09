Blue and black even disagree on EU flags

The protocols that have now emerged, which have also been reported on by ORF, show that even in the sub-groups there are still problems. According to the papers leaked at the weekend, the FPÖ is demanding that official buildings should no longer fly the EU flag. There is even disagreement on the issue of asylum: the blue negotiators want "pushbacks" at the external borders and question the right to asylum.

Duration of basic military service also an issue

In the area of home affairs - both parties claim the ministry for themselves - the FPÖ wants to abolish the Crisis Security Act, according to the protocols. This focuses on global crises such as wars and pandemics and is intended to increase state resilience.