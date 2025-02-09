Carnival instead of final? Club rebuffed opponent

The association has set the dates for the series of finals for February 5, 7 and 9. However, as Arnoldstein did not get the alternative rink in Pontebba (It) for the second date, they wanted to play the home game next Tuesday. However, Köttern did not agree: "The dates have been fixed for a long time, some of us would have been unable to play. It also artificially prolongs the season," said Köttern veteran Paul Eggenberger.