Appeal to the association

Carnival instead of final? Club rebuffed opponent

Nachrichten
09.02.2025 11:59

Lower house ice hockey in Carinthia is a real cabinet of curiosities. Recently, a game lasted until after midnight, now a team turned down its opponent in the final and didn't play at all. The mutual accusations are more than curious. .

The ice hockey final series in Carinthia's lower league is a farce! In the second game of the "best-of-three" final series, Arnoldstein decided not to play against Köttern in Steindorf. Now the two clubs are hurling accusations at each other. Some of them are completely bizarre. .

Köttern and Arnoldstein will probably no longer determine the champion on the ice. (Bild: Sobe Hermann/Ersteller : Hermann Sobe , 9232 Rosegg, Urheberrecht , Credit -Photo by Medienservice HS H.Sobe)
Köttern and Arnoldstein will probably no longer determine the champion on the ice.
(Bild: Sobe Hermann/Ersteller : Hermann Sobe , 9232 Rosegg, Urheberrecht , Credit -Photo by Medienservice HS H.Sobe)

The association has set the dates for the series of finals for February 5, 7 and 9. However, as Arnoldstein did not get the alternative rink in Pontebba (It) for the second date, they wanted to play the home game next Tuesday. However, Köttern did not agree: "The dates have been fixed for a long time, some of us would have been unable to play. It also artificially prolongs the season," said Köttern veteran Paul Eggenberger.

However, because the clubs couldn't come to an agreement, the game was scheduled for Friday in Steindorf - but Arnoldstein didn't show up. "We didn't want that! It's our home game, but it's Köttern's replacement venue," emphasized Arnoldstein boss Dittmar Michor. The cracks from Köttern see it differently! "As far as I know, they were at a carnival meeting. They could have decided otherwise," says Eggenberger. 


The consequence? The registration, order and certification system penalized the match in Köttern's favour. In other words, the best-of-three series - because Arnoldstein lost the first game 2:3 - would be decided at the green table with a 2:0 win for Köttern.

But that was not enough: Arnoldstein lodged an appeal. "Someone has to stand up! Every club in the lower league has problems with Köttern," emphasized Michor and continued: "The fans' behaviour is catastrophic. They insult opposing players and supporters. Their chairman even gave our fans the finger once!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Töfferl
Lukas Töfferl
Folgen Sie uns auf