Spectacle in Flachgau
“Mushers” and dogs race through the snow again
Crowds of huskies and Greenland dogs will attract visitors to Hintersee at the weekend. The second international sled dog race starts there on Sunday morning. Animal lovers will be able to see and hear the running dog breeds from the north.
Barking and howling resounded through Hintersee on Saturday. It's all part and parcel of the second sled dog race in the Flachgau municipality. After the cancellation last year, animal lovers and professional athletes were delighted with the big event in the "snow hole" of Hintersee. Even children were allowed to run with the dogs in competition mode on Saturday.
Hannah (3) at the start with a racing dog
The athletes arrived with up to 20 huskies, Alaskan malamutes, Greenland dogs and other dog breeds. So there was plenty for the public to see. Brave guests took part in the snowshoe race with sled dogs. Even the little ones were allowed to take part. Three-year-old Hannah was the very youngest competitor in Hintersee.
Up to ten dogs per team
Teams of different sizes took part in the race. They ranged from just one dog to ten dogs per "musher", i.e. the sled driver. The organizer, the Austrian Sled Dog Sports Club, is particularly pleased with the international club championship. Its president Wolfgang Smejkal describes the route to the winners' podium: "Each team is timed on Saturday and Sunday. The times of the two runs make up the final result for the classification."
Race continues on Sunday
Several world and European champions are taking part in the spectacle. "The Dutch have traveled the furthest to be here," says Wolfgang Smejkal. Anyone who wants to experience the impressive dogs live will have the opportunity to do so on Sunday. The race starts at 10 am. Around 80 participants will be taking part. The award ceremony is at 3 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
