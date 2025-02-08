“Mushers” and dogs race through the snow again

Up to ten dogs per team

Teams of different sizes took part in the race. They ranged from just one dog to ten dogs per "musher", i.e. the sled driver. The organizer, the Austrian Sled Dog Sports Club, is particularly pleased with the international club championship. Its president Wolfgang Smejkal describes the route to the winners' podium: "Each team is timed on Saturday and Sunday. The times of the two runs make up the final result for the classification."