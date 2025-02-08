The Ministry of the Interior remains the bone of contention

Would the president appoint a blue interior minister?

According to research, the issue would also become explosive at the very highest level. Would Federal President Alexander van der Bellen even appoint an interior minister from the FPÖ? After all, he did not appoint Kickl to Ibiza, but rather removed him. And expressed concerns as to whether a Eurosceptic and Russia-friendly candidate should also oversee the intelligence services. That has not changed. However, there is currently no definite no. Ultimately, it also depends on the person, they say. The coming week should be exciting.