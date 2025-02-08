Policewoman brought before criminal court after saying she had a gun

"Hold the gun to your face"

A female officer called the young Styrian woman on her cell phone and announced her arrival. "You're fix ka Kiwara, I won't tell you sh...", the teenager is said to have told the policewoman. Perplexed by this choice of words, the policewoman flew into a rage and got carried away with the words "We'll see when I stand in front of your door and hold the gun in front of your face". The woman is also said to have insulted the child as "Gfrast" and threatened him with the court and youth welfare office.