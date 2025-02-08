15-year-old threatened
Policewoman brought before criminal court after saying she had a gun
A policewoman in Upper Styria threatened to hold a gun to the face of a 15-year-old suspect. The officer had to face the consequences and was recently brought before a criminal court.
The words used by a policewoman in Upper Styria who threatened to hold a service weapon to the face of a 15-year-old suspect on the phone had not only legal repercussions, but also disciplinary consequences. Let's recap how this could have happened: The girl was so annoyed by a primary school pupil (7) in the playground that she hit him in the face with her fist. The father reported the incident to the police, who paid the suspect and her mother a visit at home.
"Hold the gun to your face"
A female officer called the young Styrian woman on her cell phone and announced her arrival. "You're fix ka Kiwara, I won't tell you sh...", the teenager is said to have told the policewoman. Perplexed by this choice of words, the policewoman flew into a rage and got carried away with the words "We'll see when I stand in front of your door and hold the gun in front of your face". The woman is also said to have insulted the child as "Gfrast" and threatened him with the court and youth welfare office.
In her interrogation, the policewoman admitted that she had acted excessively. Immediately afterwards, she is said to have regretted her words and was also reprimanded by her colleague. She immediately apologized to both the girl and her mother. However, she does not claim to have used the word "Gfrast".
Nevertheless, the officer ended up before the criminal court in Leoben, as Marc Simbürger, lawyer for the family concerned, wrote a statement of facts and a complaint to the regional police directorate. She received a diversion with a fine of 3400 euros.
The importance of the work of our police is undisputed. Nevertheless, limits must be placed on excessive action. That is what happened in this case.
Furthermore: "Disciplinary proceedings are underway," confirms police press spokesman Fritz Grundnig. Lawyer Simbürger is satisfied: "The importance of the work of our police is undisputed. Nevertheless, limits must be set on excessive action. That's what happened in this case."
