The aim is to jump on the bandwagon towards the championship play-offs - they are currently three points off sixth place. "We have a realistic chance, but we have to get off to a good start in the championship and be there right away," said Schmid, who now has new signings such as Austria loanee Muharem Huskovic and Australian Jed Drew at his disposal. Hartberg have won three of their last four games against the Tyroleans, with a 1-0 home win in the fall, but it has been more than five years since their last win away at WSG.