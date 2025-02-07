Bundesliga in the ticker
17th round of the domestic Bundesliga: WSG Tirol host TSV Hartberg. The game kicks off at 14:30, we will report live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
WSG Tirol return to competitive action today after the winter break with a home match against TSV Hartberg. The clash in the 17th round of the Bundesliga at Innsbruck's Tivoli is between two neighbors in the table, with ninth-placed Wattens (16 points) taking on eighth-placed Hartberg (20). TSV will be looking to move up the table with a win. "Of course, the match against Tirol is a key game for the top six," said Hartberg coach Manfred Schmid.
The team from Eastern Styria opened their spring season a week ago with a tough but victorious performance in the Cup quarter-final at SV Stripfing (2:0 n.V.) and travel to the match with a sense of achievement. "WSG Tirol is an opponent that shouldn't be underestimated, especially at their place in Tirol. It won't be an easy game, but if we bring our quality to the pitch as a team, as a collective, then we'll get the three points," explained TSV striker Elias Havel.
The aim is to jump on the bandwagon towards the championship play-offs - they are currently three points off sixth place. "We have a realistic chance, but we have to get off to a good start in the championship and be there right away," said Schmid, who now has new signings such as Austria loanee Muharem Huskovic and Australian Jed Drew at his disposal. Hartberg have won three of their last four games against the Tyroleans, with a 1-0 home win in the fall, but it has been more than five years since their last win away at WSG.
"Devil of illness" at WSG
For WSG, who have hardly changed in terms of personnel, the focus is on staying in the league. "Whether the foundations for this are laid in the first three rounds or in the last three rounds is relatively irrelevant to me. The end goal and product must be right, but of course it helps if we start with a good result on Sunday," said WSG sporting director Stefan Köck on Friday.
Coach Philipp Semlic was satisfied with the preparation. "The players were fully on the ball. But that's only half the story, on Sunday it's about the salt in the soup, the competition, the implementation." They want to become more effective in attack in particular. "Our aim is to get more balls into the dangerous zone. To do that, you have to break the opponent's last line more often," said Semlic, who reported a "sickness bug" in the team. "A few players won't be in training today." Among those affected is striker Tobias Anselm. However, it is still uncertain who might miss out.
