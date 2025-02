Concorde: A supersonic comeback for the legend

Boom Supersonic is the name of the American company that has started a new race in the sky. During a test flight over the Mojave Desert in California, its prototype XB-1 breaks the sound barrier of more than 1235 km/h three times within half an hour. The plan behind it: In a few years, the Jet Overture will take off again for supersonic journeys with up to 88 passengers on board. At a cruising altitude of just under 22 kilometers and a speed of Mach 1.7 or 2100 km/h.