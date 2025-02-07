After the closure of kika in Linz
Closed furniture store is dismantled into 422 parts
Now everything is moving very quickly: after weeks of selling off and the closing time for the remaining 17 kika/Leiner furniture stores on January 29, the auctions for the last remaining stock and store fittings are now in full swing. The location in Linz-Urfahr will go under the hammer on Monday, February 10.
From glass display cases with plants to shelves, desks, lifting ants and televisions to stepladders and vehicles such as a Ford Transit and a Skoda Fabia - a total of 422 items will be auctioned off at the kika furniture store in Linz-Urfahr on Monday, February 10.
The online platform aurena.at will host the last major clearance sale at the bankrupt retailer until February 28. Aurena is working with the specialists from Lenox-Trading in Upper Austria to ensure that the clearance can be completed on time.
In addition to the so-called shopfitting in the closed furniture stores and the last stocks of goods in the warehouses, a buyer is also being sought for the photo studio of kika/Leiner that is no longer needed - this includes details such as cameras, lenses and exposure technology.
"But DIY enthusiasts could also find what they are looking for in the auctions," says Jürgen Blematl from aurena.at. This is because the tools of the kika/Leiner carpenters, who worked as mobile tradesmen at the various locations, are also part of the latest clearance sale. Following the end of the company's bankruptcy, the company headquarters in St. Pölten will also be cleared: details from the managing director's offices and meeting rooms, as well as company signs and advertising boards, are waiting for bargain hunters.
