Children managed to escape from burning house

Address caused confusion

A 15-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were reportedly home alone in the building. They were rung out by a neighbor who had noticed the fire and were able to escape outside in time. "When we arrived, the children were already coming towards us. One of our members immediately took them to the neighbors, who continued to look after them until the emergency services and police arrived. They also went to the wrong address first." The mother was not at home when the fire broke out. She only arrived at the scene of the fire a short time later.