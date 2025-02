Criticism of Real: “They’ve lost their minds!”

A foul on Mbappé as the trigger

Real had written a four-page letter of protest to the Spanish FA after the 1-0 defeat at Espanyol Barcelona and published it on their website. The performance of the refereeing team, including the VAR, was "scandalous". It was "the culmination of a completely discredited refereeing system whose decisions against Real Madrid have reached a point where the distortion and manipulation of the competition can no longer be ignored", David Alaba's club complained.