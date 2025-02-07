Change in Scheibbs
New coalition ousts the black mayor
With the narrowest possible majority in the local council, the Social Democrats, together with a Green citizens' list, topple the ÖVP, which has been in power in Scheibbs since 1945.
Mödling was just the beginning. As reported, the Social Democrats and the Greens had already come together there a day and a half after the municipal elections. The fact that the ÖVP was the mayor there was - incidentally for the first time since 1985 - history.
Signs point to change
The fact that a new coalition following the same pattern has now snatched the mayor's seat from under the ÖVP's nose in Scheibbs is likely to hit the People's Party even harder. After all, the Black Party has been the mayor of the district capital in the Mostviertel throughout the Second Republic. However, with a loss of more than 18 percentage points, five seats and thus the absolute majority were lost on 26 January. Franz Aigner, the previous mayor, had to admit that the signs are pointing to change.
Details are still being negotiated
The SPÖ and the green-leaning BUGS (Citizens' List for the Environment and the Common Good Scheibbs) are putting this into political practice: With 13:12 seats on the municipal council, their coalition has the narrowest possible majority. "But in terms of content, the similarities in this constellation are the greatest," says David Pöcksteiner (SPÖ), the secondary school teacher is to become mayor. He will be supported by architect and artist Joseph Hofmarcher (BUGS) as deputy mayor. Both confirm that the details of their working agreement and the division of portfolios will only be negotiated in the coming days.
