New coalition ousts the black mayor

Details are still being negotiated

The SPÖ and the green-leaning BUGS (Citizens' List for the Environment and the Common Good Scheibbs) are putting this into political practice: With 13:12 seats on the municipal council, their coalition has the narrowest possible majority. "But in terms of content, the similarities in this constellation are the greatest," says David Pöcksteiner (SPÖ), the secondary school teacher is to become mayor. He will be supported by architect and artist Joseph Hofmarcher (BUGS) as deputy mayor. Both confirm that the details of their working agreement and the division of portfolios will only be negotiated in the coming days.