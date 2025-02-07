Political construction sites
The government’s work: the warning light is flashing
Almost half of the state parliamentary term is over and the Tyrolean state government has opened up some construction sites, but not filled them in, criticizes the opposition. The government countered.
New year, old problems: "The Tyrolean state government's construction sites" was the striking title of Wednesday's topical hour in the state parliament. From GemNova to Umit, MCI, "post shenanigans" for ex-LR Tratter, TSD, childcare and the agricultural communities, pretty much everything that has moved the political landscape in the past two years was discussed.
"The ÖVP has been in power in Tyrol for 80 years without interruption, most of that time, namely 58 years, even completely alone. Ideas and passion are being lost, and a system of entanglements and clientele politics is establishing itself," said List Fritz-LA Markus Sint. His conclusion: "The ÖVP needs a rest and a government-free period, Tyrol needs change."
LH Mattle: inherited some challenges
The second to speak - rather unusually - was LH Anton Mattle. Under the proven leadership of the ÖVP, Tyrol is the only federal state that has achieved economic growth and also has the lowest unemployment rate of all federal states.
"We will consistently continue on the path of togetherness," Mattle confirmed his chosen course. However, he also inherited a few things. Necessary transformations had been achieved under our own steam, said Mattle, referring to GemNova, Matrei/East Tyrol, Luegbrücke, the spa and long-distance pass package.
The provincial government is a coma patient, nothing rocks anymore. You don't solve problems, you just create them.
Tiroler FP-Chef Markus Abwerzger
Series of political construction sites
"When the provincial governor comes forward as the second speaker, then you know your hat is on fire," said FP leader Markus Abwerzger, third on the list of speakers. "Take a look at your own government program," he recommended to the black-red coalition: "There are so many things in it that you will never manage to implement in the remaining two and a half years. You jumped as a tiger and landed as a bedside rug", the Tyrolean FP chairman did not spare his mockery. Each FP member of parliament then named a construction site.
Mr. Sint, what do you do in parliament apart from badmouthing everything and spreading discontent?
VP-Klubobmann Jakob Wolf
"This is exactly what people are tired of"
"The government is nearing its half-life. It only shines half as much now," said Green Party leader Gebi Mair. Black-Blue will lead to a social construction site, warned Mair: "The VP is not leading around the construction site with warning lights, but straight into it."
The government's own balance sheet: two wolves and two district governors shot down, two municipalities bankrupt.
Grünen-Chef Gebi Mair
Waited so long until nothing worked
"Why do we have so many construction sites? Because they have done nothing for decades," criticized Neos club leader Birgit Obermüller. Now it's too late: "Now the coffers are empty."
SP-LHStv. missed proposed solutions
"They criticize, point fingers, make mistakes, but I haven't heard a single proposal for a solution," said LHStv. Philip Wohlgemuth (SP): "That's exactly what people are tired of." This earned him the applause of the day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.