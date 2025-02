City of Graz steps on the gas with 30 km/h speed limit

It was only at the end of last year that the city of Graz converted seven more streets into 30 km/h zones, and now comes the next move: since Monday, a 30 km/h speed limit has also been in force in Radegunder Straße in Andritz (near Nordberggasse). Although this speed limit is hardly reached anyway, especially in the morning traffic in the hopelessly congested entrance road, this new slowdown is still a nuisance for many drivers.