These flops at KTM are now coming under the microscope

KTM's creditors had registered almost 2.4 billion euros in claims by January 24, 2025. Of these, around 1.6 billion euros were also recognized by the regional court in Ried im Innkreis. The creditor protection associations are convinced that these sums will increase by February 25 - the day on which the restructuring plan of the motorcycle manufacturer, which has slipped into insolvency, will be voted on.