World Cup curse continues

In the end, Austria only lost out due to the worse overall time. "If only one of the girls came down normally, it would easily have been enough for Sweden," said Mandl. Brunner agreed: "Of course we knew that Sweden was very strong - I had to go all in against Sara (Hector, ed.). I'm sorry that I didn't make it to the finish." But there were no reproaches from his colleagues. "We win and lose as a team," said Raschner, who was delighted with the competition despite his early exit: "Cool, action-packed, challenging - but we would have liked to have offered the audience more."