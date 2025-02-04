Alpine boss Mandl:
Instead of the hoped-for medal, there was a red-white-red damper on the first day of the World Championships! 13,500 fans suffered during Austria's quarter-final knockout
The Schweeeds are a tough bunch - yes, what ORF presenter Hans Huber said in his legendary comment before the 1998 World Cup qualifier was also true in Saalbach on Tuesday! Austria's ski quartet lost to the Scandinavians in the quarter-finals of the team competition, missing out on the medal they had hoped for at the start! "Bitter! Of course, this is not how we imagined it," complained Alpine boss Herbert Mandl.
Instead of the hoped-for mood booster, the opportunity to set off a World Championship euphoria, the first setback came in front of 13,500 spectators in the well-filled finish stadium. "Mistakes happen brutally quickly in this competition - it's bitter, we would have liked to go down more often," said Stefan Brennsteiner. After a walk-through in the round of 16, he won his first and only run - just like his male counterpart Dominik Raschner. However, both Stephanie Brunner and Julia Scheib made big mistakes while in the lead in front of the local political celebrities including interim chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, sports minister Werner Kogler and Salzburg governor Wilfried Haslauer.
World Cup curse continues
In the end, Austria only lost out due to the worse overall time. "If only one of the girls came down normally, it would easily have been enough for Sweden," said Mandl. Brunner agreed: "Of course we knew that Sweden was very strong - I had to go all in against Sara (Hector, ed.). I'm sorry that I didn't make it to the finish." But there were no reproaches from his colleagues. "We win and lose as a team," said Raschner, who was delighted with the competition despite his early exit: "Cool, action-packed, challenging - but we would have liked to have offered the audience more."
Austria's World Cup curse in team competitions continued: since Are six years ago, the red-white-red selection has always come away empty-handed, losing to Sweden three times in the past five editions. Yes, the Swedes
Wipe your mouth
Now it's time to wipe our mouths and move on. "We have to get our heads up quickly and make the most of our next opportunities," says Brunner. Mario Stecher, Sporting Director of Ski Austria, echoed this sentiment: "The start was disappointing for us - but that doesn't mean it will continue like this." And Mandl is certain: "The result does not diminish the potential of our team." The next chance for precious metal comes tomorrow in the women's super-G, with two downhill training sessions taking place today.
