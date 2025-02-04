Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Alpine boss Mandl:

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
04.02.2025 22:38

Instead of the hoped-for medal, there was a red-white-red damper on the first day of the World Championships! 13,500 fans suffered during Austria's quarter-final knockout

0 Kommentare

The Schweeeds are a tough bunch - yes, what ORF presenter Hans Huber said in his legendary comment before the 1998 World Cup qualifier was also true in Saalbach on Tuesday! Austria's ski quartet lost to the Scandinavians in the quarter-finals of the team competition, missing out on the medal they had hoped for at the start! "Bitter! Of course, this is not how we imagined it," complained Alpine boss Herbert Mandl.

(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Instead of the hoped-for mood booster, the opportunity to set off a World Championship euphoria, the first setback came in front of 13,500 spectators in the well-filled finish stadium. "Mistakes happen brutally quickly in this competition - it's bitter, we would have liked to go down more often," said Stefan Brennsteiner. After a walk-through in the round of 16, he won his first and only run - just like his male counterpart Dominik Raschner. However, both Stephanie Brunner and Julia Scheib made big mistakes while in the lead in front of the local political celebrities including interim chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, sports minister Werner Kogler and Salzburg governor Wilfried Haslauer.

Julia Scheib (Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)
Julia Scheib
(Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)

World Cup curse continues
In the end, Austria only lost out due to the worse overall time. "If only one of the girls came down normally, it would easily have been enough for Sweden," said Mandl. Brunner agreed: "Of course we knew that Sweden was very strong - I had to go all in against Sara (Hector, ed.). I'm sorry that I didn't make it to the finish." But there were no reproaches from his colleagues. "We win and lose as a team," said Raschner, who was delighted with the competition despite his early exit: "Cool, action-packed, challenging - but we would have liked to have offered the audience more."

(Bild: GEPA, krone.at-mrgrafik)
(Bild: GEPA, krone.at-mrgrafik)

Austria's World Cup curse in team competitions continued: since Are six years ago, the red-white-red selection has always come away empty-handed, losing to Sweden three times in the past five editions. Yes, the Swedes

Wipe your mouth
Now it's time to wipe our mouths and move on. "We have to get our heads up quickly and make the most of our next opportunities," says Brunner. Mario Stecher, Sporting Director of Ski Austria, echoed this sentiment: "The start was disappointing for us - but that doesn't mean it will continue like this." And Mandl is certain: "The result does not diminish the potential of our team." The next chance for precious metal comes tomorrow in the women's super-G, with two downhill training sessions taking place today.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Scheichl
Philipp Scheichl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf