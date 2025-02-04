Vorteilswelt
Never seen before

Super Bowl: Trump plans novelty at mega show

Nachrichten
04.02.2025 18:58

According to media reports, US President Donald Trump wants to attend the Super Bowl live in the stadium. A White House official confirmed to CNN and Axios that Trump is planning to attend the final of the US professional football league NFL. 

0 Kommentare

The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will take place on Monday night (CET) in New Orleans. Trump would be the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl.

(Bild: AFP/GETTY IMAGES/David Eulitt)
(Bild: AFP/GETTY IMAGES/David Eulitt)

His predecessor Barack Obama had announced in 2011 that he would travel to the final if the Chicago Bears were playing there. However, his favorites were eliminated in the semi-final against the eventual champion Green Bay Packers. Trump's visit is likely to increase the already high security measures in the city on the Mississippi. On New Year's Eve, an assassin drove a pick-up truck into a crowd on the famous Bourbon Street nightlife district. 14 people were killed and around three dozen others were injured. The perpetrator, a supporter of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia, died in a gun battle with police officers.

Fox shows interview
Trump will already be on TV before the match. The Fox News channel will broadcast an interview with the 78-year-old, which was pre-recorded at his home in Florida. Obama had once introduced this type of interview, after which Trump and his successor Joe Biden had partially dispensed with it. The Super Bowl is watched by around 100 million viewers in the USA every year and is the biggest single sporting event in the world.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
