Super Bowl: Trump plans novelty at mega show

His predecessor Barack Obama had announced in 2011 that he would travel to the final if the Chicago Bears were playing there. However, his favorites were eliminated in the semi-final against the eventual champion Green Bay Packers. Trump's visit is likely to increase the already high security measures in the city on the Mississippi. On New Year's Eve, an assassin drove a pick-up truck into a crowd on the famous Bourbon Street nightlife district. 14 people were killed and around three dozen others were injured. The perpetrator, a supporter of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia, died in a gun battle with police officers.