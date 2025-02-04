Erler’s new partner: off to “old” shores

In Erler's home triumph in 2024, there was someone on the other side of the net in the final who will be chasing points with him from Dallas (at least for the next few months): Constantin Frantzen. The two have not only been friends for many years, but have already enjoyed success together: on October 26, 2015, the then 17-year-old Erler (one day before his birthday) and 16-year-old Frantzen won their first title on the professional tour in Ismaning near Munich. In the ITF Futures final against a certain Kevin Krawietz (later a two-time Grand Slam triumphant/with Mies).