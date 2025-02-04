Separation from Mies
Erler’s new partner: off to “old” shores
After just four tournaments on the tennis tour, the end came quickly: Alexander Erler, Tyrolean part of the successful ÖTV Davis Cup doubles team (with Miedler), announced his separation from Andi Mies before the ATP event in Dallas. At the same time, the new partner - with whom Erler already has a history!
The first-round exit at the end of last year in Metz (Fra) could still be dismissed as a "business accident" - the Australia-New Zealand Tour, on the other hand, was simply a sporting crash landing. No victory in three attempts (Brisbane, Auckland, Melbourne), nothing but many and above all empty air miles . . .
. . . so the Kufstein-based driver's split with the German Mies did not come as a complete surprise. "They tried," says uncle-manager Markus Erler, not wanting to shed any bad blood. The phenomenal performance in Kitzbühel was blinding! "We had to pull the ripcord."
In Erler's home triumph in 2024, there was someone on the other side of the net in the final who will be chasing points with him from Dallas (at least for the next few months): Constantin Frantzen. The two have not only been friends for many years, but have already enjoyed success together: on October 26, 2015, the then 17-year-old Erler (one day before his birthday) and 16-year-old Frantzen won their first title on the professional tour in Ismaning near Munich. In the ITF Futures final against a certain Kevin Krawietz (later a two-time Grand Slam triumphant/with Mies).
The new duo will definitely look powerful on the ATP courts: At 1.93 meters, both have a considerable stature, giving them a serve to watch out for. Which Arends/Johnson (Hol/Gb) should be the first to feel in Texas. "I'm looking forward to the new task," says Erler, who was able to recharge his batteries in the Davis Cup victory against Finland with former partner Lucas Miedler.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
