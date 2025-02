Search dog rescues senior citizen stuck in dung heap

"We were called by the police to Linz Urfahr at around 8.30 p.m. to look for an elderly man with dementia. He had last been seen at around 4pm. After the first searches were unsuccessful following a missing person report at 6.30 p.m., we were called in with the ÖRHB Austrian Rescue Dog Brigade Upper Austria Provincial Group to provide support," reported the Upper Austrian Red Cross search dogs.