How a village can become a desirable place to live

For a long time, the former railroad inn "Knopf" in Draßburg helped shape village life. It was closed at the end of the 1980s and the building was used as accommodation for soldiers from the Austrian army, who were stationed in Burgenland from 1990 to 2007 to assist with border area surveillance. After that, the inn stood empty and was used sporadically by the fire department as a venue for their joke cabaret. Since then, however, the inn has not found a new tenant and was left to decay.