At the Red Cross

District manager dismissed without notice

Nachrichten
03.02.2025 16:00

Serious turbulence at the Red Cross in Radkersburg: following an anonymous tip-off about possible irregularities, the regional association investigated. "Serious breaches of tax obligations" were found and the employee concerned was dismissed without notice.

The rescue fund was renegotiated, more modern uniforms were introduced and all attempts were investigated following a critical report by the Court of Audit: In his first few months as the new Styrian Red Cross President, Siegfried Schrittwieser has already had his hands full. There is no pause for breath in sight. The former deputy governor is currently facing new challenges: Serious turbulence is shaking the Radkersburg district rescue center.

Anonymous letter pointed to grievances
What had happened? A few weeks ago, the regional association of the blue light organization received an anonymous letter, which was also addressed to various addresses in the regional government. The letter pointed out possible grievances in the Red Cross district of Radkersburg.

President Siegfried Schrittwieser took action
 "Based on this information, we called in the internal audit department and consulted an auditor and a labor lawyer," Schrittwieser told the Krone. In the course of the audit, "serious breaches of tax obligations came to light". A back payment of a mid-six-figure sum is expected.

Red Cross employee was dismissed without notice
"We cannot stand by and watch here, we have an obligation to our donors, members and employees," emphasized Schrittwieser. He deeply regrets the incidents, saying that the impression should not be created that something is going wrong in the aid organization.

"If someone behaves unlawfully, they no longer have a place in the Red Cross. That's why the executive committee dismissed the responsible district manager without notice," reports the head of rescue. He is therefore no longer a member of the association. It could not be established that anyone had personally enriched themselves.

The regional association has also contacted the authorities and is supporting the investigation. The employee concerned has appealed against the decision of the Red Cross and is fighting the dismissal. The presumption of innocence applies.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jörg Schwaiger
