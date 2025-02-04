Siblings fled
Mother whipped children with cell phone charging cable
Shocking suspicion of child abuse in the district of Baden: Shivering from the cold, children cycled through the dusky streets of the town - fleeing from their violent mother!
Literally alone, the 11-year-old girl and her brother wandered through Ebreichsdorf in the district of Baden before passers-by and then sensitive police officers took pity on the siblings.
Only hesitantly and tearfully did the girl and the seven-year-old describe the reason for their escape: they had run away because of their mother - as the local newspaper "Krone" learned - and were looking for a warmer, more secure home.
Carefully questioned by a psychologist
The extent of the shocking incidents in the children's home was only gradually revealed. "At first, they only gave vague reports of beatings," explains a person involved in the case. To make absolutely sure that the accusations against their mother were not the product of their imagination, the siblings were carefully interviewed by a psychologist in a protected environment.
The children then described in detail that they had been whipped by their mother, an African woman, with a cell phone charging cable. A wooden spoon and other naked violence had also been used. It was precisely this torment that the siblings wanted to escape.
Children are looked after
The legal guardians and the Austrian stepfather of the tortured children were questioned. Investigations are still ongoing to uncover all the horrific details of the young victims' apparent years of martyrdom. Charges have already been filed.
The two children are now being cared for by the youth welfare service in a special facility. If convicted, the woman faces several years in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
