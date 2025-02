Bayern start with victory without injured Zadrazil

However, the 31-year-old will miss several weeks for Bayern, which means that she will not be able to play in the ÖFB team for the Nations League opener against Scotland in Ried on February 21. Julia Hickelsberger-Füller, who set up a goal in the 3-0 win for 1899 Hoffenheim at SC Freiburg, will also be involved. In the English league, Liverpool celebrated a 1-0 home win against West Ham United with Marie-Therese Höbinger (until the 59th minute), where Verena Hanshaw played through.