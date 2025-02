How to get your voice through two weeks at full throttle

Standing outside for hours on end, loud screaming, alcohol and high ambient noise levels. "A World Ski Championships like this is the worst possible thing for your voice," smiles Julia Rechenmacher-Strauß. The Salzburg ENT specialist and phoniatrist is an expert in the treatment of voice, speech and language disorders. So how can fans whip their favorite athletes to the front in the battle for the medals - without being completely hoarse after just a few hours?