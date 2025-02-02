Why Trump’s tariffs could also hit the EU hard

As part of his "America first" strategy, the US President had spoken of additional tariffs of up to 20 percent for European products before his re-inauguration.

Punitive tariffs on steel

Trump had already imposed punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum from the EU during his first term of office. Following an agreement with his predecessor Joe Biden, these are still suspended until the end of March. If the compromise is not renegotiated in a timely manner, both the US surcharges and the European counter-tariffs would take effect again in April.