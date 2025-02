Maximum punishment for ex-Salzburg player Karim Adeyemi

"Anything can happen between now and Monday"

It is quite possible that Dortmund will add to their ranks in the current transfer window, with sporting director Sebastian Kehl recently saying: "With the confidence of this team, we will consider whether we can make one or two more moves - then we will do so." Departures cannot be ruled out either. "Anything can happen between now and Monday, so I don't want to rule it out. Let's see what happens," said Kehl. Does Adeyemi also have to fear for his role?