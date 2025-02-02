Illegal clearing drives kingfisher out of paradise

"Cleared of woody vegetation"

The natural atrocity committed by a farmer, who uninhibitedly used an axe and chainsaw on public land, is officially described as follows: "The banks of the Pielach were cleared of woody vegetation." The clearing had caused massive interference with the protected assets of the declared Natura 2000 site. Experts from the St. Pölten district authority rightly fear that the "excessive clearing of the banks will lead to the growth of alien knotweed and balsam", which in turn will displace native flora.