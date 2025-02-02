Vorteilswelt
In the middle of a protected area

Illegal clearing drives kingfisher out of paradise

Nachrichten
02.02.2025 06:00

Radical and illegal deforestation in the Salau nature reserve along the Pielach river hits committed environmentalists right in the heart.

"Honey buzzards, middle spotted woodpeckers and many other rare creatures have also lost their habitat," lament conservationists in dismay! In fact, the floodplain below the Salauer Bücke between the municipalities of Gerersdorf and Markersdorf was radically shaved off on both banks of the river. Over a length of several hundred meters.

"Cleared of woody vegetation"
The natural atrocity committed by a farmer, who uninhibitedly used an axe and chainsaw on public land, is officially described as follows: "The banks of the Pielach were cleared of woody vegetation." The clearing had caused massive interference with the protected assets of the declared Natura 2000 site. Experts from the St. Pölten district authority rightly fear that the "excessive clearing of the banks will lead to the growth of alien knotweed and balsam", which in turn will displace native flora.

Clear-cutting on the Pielach - only tree stumps were left standing. (Bild: zVg/privat)
Clear-cutting on the Pielach - only tree stumps were left standing.
(Bild: zVg/privat)

No shade for fish
A clear request to the "eco-criminal": the attack by the bio-invasive species should be stopped by immediately planting lavender willows and sea buckthorn. The environmentalists are deeply concerned that the lack of shade on the banks means that the fish are in danger of dying in this year's summer heat. The Republic of Austria, as the landowner, is being asked to inform the district authority whether it even commissioned the clearing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
