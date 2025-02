China: kindergartens are now becoming retirement homes

A turning point for the Middle Kingdom too: a boom in pensioners instead of a baby boom. China is running out of children. India had already overtaken China by 2023 with just under 1.5 billion people. The consequences of the falling birth rate are weighing on the Chinese economy. The ageing population is advancing rapidly. Today, a quarter of the population is over 60; by 2035 it will be two thirds. By the end of the century, the Chinese population will have fallen from 1.4 billion to 800 million.