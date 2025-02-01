"It was a cozy end to long discussions on the government's content, some people sat up until well after midnight," people said on Saturday. There was no sign of fatigue at the presentation of the new priorities, which took place in Seggau Castle amid enormous media interest. Governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) and his deputy Manuela Khom (ÖVP) reeled off their "lighthouse projects" for Styria in staccato. The other members of the government had a break on Saturday.