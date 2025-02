Every step counts on the way to a green paradise

Blue and yellow garden offensive

"This is the aim of our annual focus," assures Mikl-Leitner. This year's blue and yellow garden campaign offers practical help and tips for hobby gardeners and local authorities alike. In 10 steps that guarantee the blossoming of lush greenery. These include creating shade, planting hedges, using rainwater, greening even the smallest gaps and sowing butterfly meadows. Mulching is just as important as using compost as a water reservoir and selecting climate-friendly plants and growing your own edibles.