Maggie Entenfellner shows “Animal Moments”

Maggie also introduces the passionate rider and RAI trainer Regina Gehrer, who trains horses in this special riding discipline on her farm in Neuberg an der Mürz. Dog training is also a topic, as the Hollerer family from Bad Fischau need the help of trainer Conny Sporrer to train their golden retriever Rudi. And there are tips on what to do if you find a baby cat - because spring will soon be upon us, and with it the cat mating season.