“Insinuation that local leaders want to save jobs”

The starting point for the burgeoning debate about merging municipalities is a report by the provincial court of auditors, which recommends mergers due to the ailing financial situation in many municipalities. Neos club leader Felix Eypeltauer has now picked up the ball and says: "The provincial court of auditors has clearly shown that municipal mergers not only save costs, but can also ensure the quality of municipal services of general interest. Yet the state is turning a blind eye to this opportunity and clinging to outdated structures."