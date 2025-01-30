Municipal mergers
“Insinuation that local leaders want to save jobs”
Upper Austria's Neos party leader Felix Eypeltauer once again put pressure on the state parliament on Thursday because of the ailing finances in the municipalities: Mergers must now be considered, the politician demands.
The starting point for the burgeoning debate about merging municipalities is a report by the provincial court of auditors, which recommends mergers due to the ailing financial situation in many municipalities. Neos club leader Felix Eypeltauer has now picked up the ball and says: "The provincial court of auditors has clearly shown that municipal mergers not only save costs, but can also ensure the quality of municipal services of general interest. Yet the state is turning a blind eye to this opportunity and clinging to outdated structures."
Felix Eypeltauer, Neos
At a session of the provincial parliament, Der Pinke asked Michaela Langer-Weninger, the provincial councillor responsible for the majority of municipalities in the province, how far the efforts had progressed. The ÖVP politician made it clear, however, that municipalities that want to go down this path will be supported, "but we will not impose anything".
27 cooperations in 67 municipalities
Langer-Weninger also provided figures on what has already happened in the past - especially in terms of cooperation. In Upper Austria, for example, there are 27 cooperative ventures involving a total of 67 municipalities. Here, for example, there is cooperation in the building yard or in administration. She also responded to Eypteltauer's assumption that the aim was to secure mayoral posts instead of making municipalities fit for the future: "That is a gross insinuation."
