Women's soccer
Chasing records at 17 as well as 32
Back in the fall, the Bergheim ladies set out to have the best season in Salzburg's history. One of them, who experienced the best ever 2009/10 as an active player, is still there today. However, Sarah Sturm will experience the Cup opener on Saturday against Blau-Weiß Linz/Kleinmünchen as a mascot.
The soon-to-be 32-year-old remembers: "In spring 2008, Sarah Zadrazil, Laura Feiersinger and I came to Hof. We were promoted to the Bundesliga straight away!" There, the Flachgau team qualified for the upper play-offs in their second year with the three junior team players and finished fourth with a total of 21 points - since then, things have never been better from Salzburg's point of view. "It was a different kind of weather back then. In our first game, we played against serial champions Neulengbach right away, and then we also got the occasional wipe-out," Sturm recalls her experiences as a 15 to 17-year-old.
A lot has happened since then. The arrival of Red Bull and the cooperation with Bergheim have given the scene a boost. "I think it's great that everything has developed so much and that things are being done professionally. That didn't exist in my time." Sturm, who at the age of 17 has experienced more in her career than many a talented youngster, completed the school sports model with a school-leaving certificate. This was followed by an apprenticeship as a retail saleswoman and office jobs, and today she works in customer service. "It was also always about being able to combine everything with soccer."
"Annoying the big boys" as a goal
What's still possible this year? "We want to continue on our path and, of course, annoy the big boys. It's good when you don't know how the games are going to turn out beforehand," says Sturm, who is delighted with the strong competition today. Personally, she would particularly like to make it into the top play-off, which has been back this year. "We can still break a few records." With six points, the draw king would set a new record.
For the first month, the veteran - she started playing in Seekirchen and completed her B license as a coach in December - will only be there as a lucky charm this year. "In the pre-season, I was injury-free in the spring and was able to contribute to keeping the team in the league." However, ankle injuries have set Sturm back since then.
The focus is therefore on something else. "I want to be with the team, use my experience to bring calm and soak up the atmosphere," she says, eagerly anticipating the season opener. A Sturm comeback is unlikely before March. Her future path is open: "It only makes sense if you're 100% fit, otherwise it's no longer possible today." Before leaving for the national team, former coach Alex Schriebl had words of praise for Sarah. "But of course I have to convince the new coach of my abilities first," she says, referring to the fact that Dusan Pavlovic is now in charge. But with 179 appearances for Bergheim alone (according to the association), she should have a good CV.
