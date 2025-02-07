Chasing records at 17 as well as 32

The focus is therefore on something else. "I want to be with the team, use my experience to bring calm and soak up the atmosphere," she says, eagerly anticipating the season opener. A Sturm comeback is unlikely before March. Her future path is open: "It only makes sense if you're 100% fit, otherwise it's no longer possible today." Before leaving for the national team, former coach Alex Schriebl had words of praise for Sarah. "But of course I have to convince the new coach of my abilities first," she says, referring to the fact that Dusan Pavlovic is now in charge. But with 179 appearances for Bergheim alone (according to the association), she should have a good CV.