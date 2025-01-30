Entrepreneurship is still very popular

Entrepreneurship is known to be highly valued in Vorarlberg. Despite all the changes in society, the desire to be your own boss is still very strong. This is also underlined by the current figures: a total of 1306 new start-ups were recorded in 2024. This means that the extremely high level of the previous year (1313 start-ups) was maintained, which is quite remarkable given the economic uncertainties. It is particularly pleasing that entrepreneurship is becoming increasingly female, with women accounting for 49.5% of all start-ups. However, the initial enthusiasm of many young entrepreneurs is quickly followed by a certain disillusionment in the face of the many hurdles.