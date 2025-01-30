Despite many hurdles:
Entrepreneurship is still very popular
The good news: the number of company start-ups in Vorarlberg remains at a high level. The less good news is that life is not exactly made easy for young entrepreneurs. The Chamber of Commerce is therefore calling for better framework conditions.
Entrepreneurship is known to be highly valued in Vorarlberg. Despite all the changes in society, the desire to be your own boss is still very strong. This is also underlined by the current figures: a total of 1306 new start-ups were recorded in 2024. This means that the extremely high level of the previous year (1313 start-ups) was maintained, which is quite remarkable given the economic uncertainties. It is particularly pleasing that entrepreneurship is becoming increasingly female, with women accounting for 49.5% of all start-ups. However, the initial enthusiasm of many young entrepreneurs is quickly followed by a certain disillusionment in the face of the many hurdles.
We must now create the right framework conditions to make entrepreneurship even more attractive.
Karlheinz Kopf, Präsident der Wirtschaftskammer Vorarlberg
According to a survey conducted by Gründerservice Vorarlberg, 33.3 percent of respondents consider the high social security and tax contributions to be the biggest obstacle, followed by legal requirements and official channels (30.9 percent). "We keep hearing that bureaucracy puts potential founders off. There is an urgent need for improvements here," says Matthias Frieß, Head of Start-up Services. Karlheinz Kopf, President of the Vorarlberg Chamber of Commerce, echoes this sentiment: "The motivation to become self-employed remains high in Vorarlberg. But we must now create the right framework conditions to make entrepreneurship even more attractive." The WKV has already worked out specific improvements. The key demands at a glance:
- Bureaucracy reduction and digitalization: a fully digital company foundation ("one-stop store") with transparent processes and fewer official channels.
- Tax relief: Raising the small business threshold to €85,000 and making social security easier for start-ups.
- Easier financing: A participation allowance and new funding models should make access to capital easier.
- FlexKapG as a boost for start-ups: The new "Flexible Kapitalgesellschaft" is to be established as an attractive alternative to the traditional GmbH. In 2024, 22 founders have already made use of this model.
- Stronger support for company successions: Tax relief for transferors and better financing options for successors.
Those who seek advice usually get it
The start-up service is the first port of call in the state for anyone who wants to take the plunge into self-employment. Demand is high: 613 personal consultations were held in 2024, plus numerous telephone contacts. In addition, over 400 participants completed a start-up workshop. "With our consultations, workshops and our large network, we not only offer founders knowledge, but also the crucial support they need to successfully launch their business," emphasizes Frieß.
Vorarlberg, the land of founders
Key figures for 2024:
1306 new start-ups
49.5% share of women
Average age of founders: 36.9 years
Most popular sectors:
Trade & crafts: 39.7 percent
Trade: 25.6 percent
Information & consulting: 19.9 percent Reasons for starting a business:
"Being your own boss": 73.2 percent
"Flexible time management": 70.7 percent
"More personal responsibility": 67.5 percent
In the previous year, Startup Vorarlberg GmbH was also launched, which specifically supports technology-oriented and high-growth start-up projects.
