Eight-league club is official partner of Real Madrid

Once a scandalous club in a hotspot district of Linz, ASKÖ Ebelsberg has blossomed into a model club in recent years thanks to its great social commitment. Which has now received a kind of accolade. "A fortnight ago, the agency FRMC Clincis, which works for Real Madrid, contacted us and asked whether we could host a soccer summer camp for a maximum of 100 children as an official partner club of Real," explains ASKÖ Ebelsberg chairman Mario Weindl.