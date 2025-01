Eva Pinkelnig missing on the largest large hill

After their trip to Japan, the female ski jumpers have not only returned to Europe, but are also fighting for meters and points together with the men on the largest large hill in the World Cup in Willingen. The hill record on the Mühlenkopfschanze has stood at 155.5 meters since last year (Johann Andre Forfang). The mixed competition will start on Friday, but without Eva Pinkelnig, who had already agreed with the coaching team that she would not compete in Willingen.