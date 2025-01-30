“Instead of a resignation, there was a step backwards”

"Would have known what to do"

Strong criticism comes from Wirtschaftsbund chairman Nemeth: "If you lose an election to this extent, I would have known what to do", he says about Sagartz remaining at the top of the party. Another annoyance: as reported, there is no representative of the Wirtschaftsbund in the new state parliamentary group. "That is regrettable. This means that there is no longer any economic expertise there," says Nemeth. There are now only representatives of the ÖAAB and the farmers' association in the state parliament, who have their own interests. "The ÖVP therefore lacks breadth," he concludes. In addition to the economy, more consideration should have been given to women and young people.