Compulsory German for all before starting school is fixed

5000 shillings or 363.36 euros - this is how much it has cost to study in Austria (excluding the ÖH contribution of 24.70 euros) since the first of October 2001. As is well known, the contribution was introduced under the Black-Blue coalition and by former ÖVP Chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel. It could possibly be increased soon under FPÖ Chancellor Herbert Kickl. An increase in the contribution to 500 euros was already planned in 2017 - despite major protests from the student body. Now an introduction behind the scenes is at least being discussed again.