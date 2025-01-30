Luca (8) hides in post office all night

Post office as a hiding place from pursuers and darkness

The man followed him, whereupon the eight-year-old took to his heels and fled. According to his mom, Luca must have covered many kilometers. And only stopped when he was sure that the man could no longer follow him. It was already dark - and Luca hid in a post office in Gudrunstraße to brave the cold at night. He had not dared to come out. The boy probably wouldn't have found his way home either, which took about an hour.