Fear of persecutors
Luca (8) hides in post office all night
A missing person drama kept hundreds of Viennese busy on Wednesday night. Little Luca (8) apparently fled from a stranger outside his elementary school. He ran through the neighborhood and hid overnight in a post office. In the morning, the boy suddenly reappeared.
"We're just so happy that he's back!" You can hear how relieved Luca's mother is on the phone on Wednesday morning. No wonder, as there had been no sign of her son for 16 hours. But what had happened? Luca left his elementary school in the Sonnwendviertel at 4pm on Tuesday afternoon. The next day, the bright boy spoke to an unknown man wearing a cap and dark clothing.
Post office as a hiding place from pursuers and darkness
The man followed him, whereupon the eight-year-old took to his heels and fled. According to his mom, Luca must have covered many kilometers. And only stopped when he was sure that the man could no longer follow him. It was already dark - and Luca hid in a post office in Gudrunstraße to brave the cold at night. He had not dared to come out. The boy probably wouldn't have found his way home either, which took about an hour.
I'm just glad that Luca is back. He certainly reacted in the right way.
Mama von Luca zur „Krone“
Hundreds helped with the search
Meanwhile, the pupil's parents were getting desperate. They launched search appeals with photos of their child on Facebook and other social media. They were overwhelmed by the willingness to help in Vienna, the mother told "Krone". Hundreds came to search for the missing child. They combed through playgrounds, parks and other places where the boy could have been. Moms and dads of parents from Luca's school also took part.
Suddenly Luca was back
However, the boy was not found by police officers or volunteers. He reappeared by himself in the morning. Near the school building. A neighbor of the family found him and gave his mom the good news over the phone.
Luca should be fine, given the circumstances. Despite his parents' worries, he certainly reacted correctly. The police took over the investigation into the eight-year-old's possible persecutor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
