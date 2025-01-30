Dog wanted to protect master and was beaten up

"Witness was shocked"

After deliberation, the panel of judges saw no reason to change the initial verdict. "You hit the dog several times, even afterwards when it was lying on the ground. The witness was so shaken that she went to the police," said presiding judge Sandra Berzkovics, explaining the decision. In addition, there was the burdened past life with twelve partly relevant convictions. "Although you already felt the enforcement, that didn't stop you."