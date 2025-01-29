Vorteilswelt
World Cup dream shattered?

“No bonus!” Ski jumping boss criticizes legend

Nachrichten
29.01.2025 08:36

Swiss ski jumping boss Joel Bieri has criticized legend Simon Ammann for his current performances. While the 43-year-old is working on a return to the World Cup squad and participation in the World Championships, the boss warns: "There is no Olympic champion bonus here". 

0 Kommentare

The situation for ski jumping legend Ammann is not getting any easier. After his coaches recently decided that he would not be allowed to return to the World Cup squad and would instead have to continue competing in the Continental Cup, he has now been dealt the next blow.

As reported by "Blick", Swiss ski jumping boss Joel Bieri has now also spoken out on the matter and criticized the 43-year-old's recent performances. "We don't give Olympic champions a bonus. The performance principle applies," he warns Ammann.

Ammann is not giving up on his dream
His chances of taking part in the World Championships are also dwindling at the moment. With Felix Trunz and Yanick Wasser, two young talents currently have a place in the World Cup squad alongside figurehead Gregor Deschwanden and the experienced Killian Peier. "Simon doesn't belong at the moment. His performances are not right," is the dry conclusion of the ski jumping boss.

Gregor Deschwanden (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Gregor Deschwanden
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

However, Ammann behaved respectfully at all times, praises Bieri: "Simon wasn't angry. He knows himself that he has to improve". So he wants to continue to work on his dream of another World Championship participation in the Continental Cup. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
