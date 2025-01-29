“No bonus!” Ski jumping boss criticizes legend

Ammann is not giving up on his dream

His chances of taking part in the World Championships are also dwindling at the moment. With Felix Trunz and Yanick Wasser, two young talents currently have a place in the World Cup squad alongside figurehead Gregor Deschwanden and the experienced Killian Peier. "Simon doesn't belong at the moment. His performances are not right," is the dry conclusion of the ski jumping boss.