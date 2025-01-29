Misinformation
Vatican warns of “shadow of evil” in AI
The Vatican has warned that artificial intelligence contains "the shadow of evil" due to its ability to spread misinformation. "AI-generated fake media can gradually undermine the foundations of society," it says in a new text on the ethics of AI, which was written by two Vatican dicasteries and approved by the Pope.
Governments are therefore called upon to keep a close eye on the development of artificial intelligence. "This topic requires careful regulation, as misinformation - especially through AI-driven or influenced media - can be spread unintentionally, which can lead to political polarization and social unrest," it said.
Document addresses impact of AI in several sectors
The new Vatican document, entitled "Antica et nova" (Old and new), looks at the impact of AI applications in a number of sectors, including the labor market, healthcare and education. "As in all areas in which man has to make decisions, the shadow of evil looms here too," it says.
In recent years, the Pope has drawn attention to ethical issues surrounding artificial intelligence. Last week, he addressed a message on AI to the World Economic Forum in Davos, warning attendees that the technology raises "critical concerns" about the future of humanity. The Pope had also spoken about the technology at the G7 summit in Italy last June, saying that people should not allow algorithms to decide their fate.
