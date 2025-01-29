Disposal companies desperate
Too many fires: Will there now be a deposit on rechargeable batteries?
Far too many lithium batteries end up carelessly in Austria's residual waste - with sometimes literally incendiary consequences. Experts are therefore calling for the introduction of an incentive system for correct disposal.
Will the new deposit system for drinks cans soon be followed by one for rechargeable batteries? Yes, if the Association of Austrian Waste Management Companies (VOEB) has its way. Not a week goes by without incorrectly disposed batteries causing dangerous explosions in landfill sites. On average, two batteries per ton of waste end up in residual waste.
Toothbrushes and greeting cards
"Rechargeable batteries, electric toothbrushes or even singing greeting cards still represent a widely underestimated fire hazard and can threaten the existence of recycling companies," emphasizes VOEB President Gabriele Jüly from Bruck an der Leitha in Lower Austria. Alarmingly, the number of fires in waste operations has increased more than fivefold in ten years.
Batteries can ignite in waste garbage cans or recycling plants even with the slightest friction.
Gabriele Jüly, VOEB-Präsidentin
More and more batteries are coming onto the market and more and more devices equipped with them are finding their way into people's homes, thus also increasing the risk of fire. What can happen was demonstrated on Sunday evening by a fire in an apartment in Sollenau in the district of Wiener Neustadt, caused by a faulty tablet. The consequences: one serious and two minor injuries, high property damage.
Tips for handling batteries
- Lithium batteries and rechargeable batteries cannot withstand extreme heat, cold or water. Therefore: Do not leave your cell phone in the sun, do not charge your e-bike outdoors in winter.
- Never open batteries and rechargeable batteries as they contain corrosive acids and alkalis.
- Store batteries as protected as possible
- Do not store already depleted batteries in the house, garage or apartment.
- Dispose of even the smallest batteries in the municipal waste collection centers or other collection boxes.
- In the event of a fire, disconnect the charger - if still connected - from the power supply and extinguish it with water. Caution: Lithium-ion batteries often react with a time delay, so the batteries should continue to be cooled with water.
"Can ignite suddenly"
It is therefore important to pay attention not only to disposal, but also to handling. "Rechargeable batteries contain lithium-ion technologies that can ignite suddenly. That's why they need to be handled carefully," says Anton Kasser, President of the Austrian Waste Management Association.
The only way to massively reduce the risk and increase the collection rate at the same time is to introduce a deposit, says VOEB President Jüly: "All lithium batteries put into circulation must be disposed of separately. There is no way around this. We can only achieve this goal with a deposit on batteries and rechargeable batteries."
According to VOEB, over 7100 tons of portable batteries were put into circulation in Austria in 2022, but only 2800 tons were collected separately. Austria therefore does not meet the minimum collection rate of 45% required by the EU. And it is to be increased to 73% by 2030 ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.