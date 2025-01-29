Too many fires: Will there now be a deposit on rechargeable batteries?

The only way to massively reduce the risk and increase the collection rate at the same time is to introduce a deposit, says VOEB President Jüly: "All lithium batteries put into circulation must be disposed of separately. There is no way around this. We can only achieve this goal with a deposit on batteries and rechargeable batteries."

According to VOEB, over 7100 tons of portable batteries were put into circulation in Austria in 2022, but only 2800 tons were collected separately. Austria therefore does not meet the minimum collection rate of 45% required by the EU. And it is to be increased to 73% by 2030 ...