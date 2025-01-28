VGT: Protest at Heldenplatz against cruelty to animals

"Austria's longest animal protection tradition"

VGT representative DDr. Martin Balluch also took part in the demonstration: "This demonstration on the occasion of the hunters' ball in the Hofburg is the longest animal protection tradition in Austria. In 1983, the first animal rights activists gathered in front of the entrance to the ball and since then the baton has been passed down through the generations of animal rights activists and each annual ball has been used as an opportunity to protest against hunting," explained Balluch. Nobody has anything against dancing in traditional costumes. However, the hunters' ball is one of the few public appearances of hunting in urban areas and would therefore lend itself to criticism of hunting for the animal protection association.