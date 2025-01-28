Vorteilswelt
Criticism of hunting

VGT: Protest at Heldenplatz against cruelty to animals

Nachrichten
28.01.2025 12:04

On Monday, thousands of people gathered at Heldenplatz in Vienna to commemorate the Jewish victims of the Nazi regime and to protest against Herbert Kickl's possible chancellorship. At the same time, the Hunters' Ball took place, which the Association Against Animal Welfare Factories used as an opportunity to draw attention to animal cruelty in hunting.

0 Kommentare

With the words "a coincidence, you can't invent something like that", the presenter announced the Holocaust memorial event on Vienna's Heldenplatz, which took place at the same time as the Hunters' Ball in the Vienna Hofburg. The Association Against Animal Factories (VGT) joined the protest on the occasion of the Hunters' Ball. More than 100 animal rights activists took part in the demonstration against hunting for the 43rd time.

Hunters' Ball organizers registered a placeholder demonstration
As the VGT announced in a press release on Tuesday, the ball organizers had unconstitutionally registered a so-called placeholder demonstration with the aim of driving away the animal protection protest. There would then have been no one on site to hold the demonstration. So the animal rights activists had to maintain a 50 meter "protection zone" to the Hofburg, even though there was obviously no demo to "protect".

This is the 43rd year in a row that the VGT has protested against the Jägerball in the heart of Vienna. (Bild: VGT.at)
This is the 43rd year in a row that the VGT has protested against the Jägerball in the heart of Vienna.
(Bild: VGT.at)
(Bild: VGT.at)
(Bild: VGT.at)
(Bild: VGT.at)
(Bild: VGT.at)

However, this in no way spoiled the mood of the demonstrators. The numerous crimes committed by hunters against animals were loudly denounced and underlined with a video presented on a large screen.

"Austria's longest animal protection tradition"
VGT representative DDr. Martin Balluch also took part in the demonstration: "This demonstration on the occasion of the hunters' ball in the Hofburg is the longest animal protection tradition in Austria. In 1983, the first animal rights activists gathered in front of the entrance to the ball and since then the baton has been passed down through the generations of animal rights activists and each annual ball has been used as an opportunity to protest against hunting," explained Balluch. Nobody has anything against dancing in traditional costumes. However, the hunters' ball is one of the few public appearances of hunting in urban areas and would therefore lend itself to criticism of hunting for the animal protection association.

VGT denounces Svazek for shooting animals
The new decree by the FPÖ leader in Salzburg, Marlene Svazek, who approved the shooting of 97 capercaillies and 435 black grouse despite strict animal welfare regulations, also caused outrage, even though these animals would not cause any harm. Svazek was also present at the hunters' ball. The Association Against Animal Factories (VGT) accuses her of enabling the torturing and killing of animals and destroying nature through this regulation. The VGT warns that with an FPÖ "People's Chancellor", bad things can be expected for animals and nature in the next five years.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
