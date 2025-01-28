Pioneers visit another fearsome opponent

Seven rounds before the end of the basic round, the Pioneers Vorarlberg are still seven points behind the Vienna Capitals, who occupy tenth and therefore last place for the pre-playoff in the ICE Hockey League. And that's why the Ländle-Cracks only have the Caps in their sights in the final sprint, although they have been trailing them a little all season. Nevertheless, the Feldkirch team has already reduced the deficit by more than half from 15 points in the middle of the basic round.