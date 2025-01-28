At SW Bregenz
Season highlight with less than ideal timing
After just under three weeks of preparation, Bregenz will play the ÖFB Cup quarter-final against WAC on Friday. A major highlight for Regi van Acker and his team, but one that will also shake up the preparation schedule.
Two weeks ago, Bregenz kicked off their spring preparations, fully focused on the championship opener in Voitsberg on February 21. But not quite! Because in the fall, the provincial capital not only played great in the league, but also fought their way into the ÖFB Cup quarterfinals. And that is exactly what is on the agenda on Friday evening at Wolfsberger AC. A highlight of the season with less than ideal timing.
"The game is of course very important for us and for the club, we want to present ourselves well," says SW coach Regi van Acker, "but it also means that we have to train carefully this week, although it should actually still be an intensive week."
Fetahu gives the all-clear
Nevertheless, everyone in Bregenz is naturally eager for the clash with the Bundesliga side, where they will have the chance to take the club from Lake Constance to a cup semi-final for the first time in around 50 years. Anteo Fetahu, who recently had to sit out the test match against his former club Dornbirn with an injury, also gave the all-clear and hopes to play for the WAC. "I twisted my ankle in training and it's blue and green. But luckily it's nothing to do with the ligaments - everything should be fine again on Friday."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.