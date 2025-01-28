Season highlight with less than ideal timing

Fetahu gives the all-clear

Nevertheless, everyone in Bregenz is naturally eager for the clash with the Bundesliga side, where they will have the chance to take the club from Lake Constance to a cup semi-final for the first time in around 50 years. Anteo Fetahu, who recently had to sit out the test match against his former club Dornbirn with an injury, also gave the all-clear and hopes to play for the WAC. "I twisted my ankle in training and it's blue and green. But luckily it's nothing to do with the ligaments - everything should be fine again on Friday."