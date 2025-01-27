Strategy expert:
Russian army targets coal shafts
At least one person has been killed and four others injured in Russian artillery attacks in eastern Ukraine. Shells hit residential buildings, the regional military administrator reported. Russian troops also occupied another town in Donbass.
"They are particularly interested in Pokrovsk, which is an economic target," said Ukrainian strategy expert Andriy Ryzhenko. "It is well known that there are several coal mines there."
Russian troops recently occupied the town of Velyka Novosilka in the Donbass. "They succeeded in encircling enemy units, which asked their commanders for an order to withdraw but did not receive it," the Russian side said. A Ukrainian army spokesperson had previously warned that the troops there were at risk of being encircled.
Moscow: "Decisive breakthrough"
The Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow reported a decisive breakthrough on Friday. Velyka Novosilka had around 5300 inhabitants before the start of the war. It is the south-western section of the front in the Donetsk region.
The Ukrainian armed forces have been attacking military bases, refineries and ammunition depots on the Russian side for some time in order to make it more difficult to supply the Russian armed forces.
Selensky replaced commander
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has replaced the commander of the front line in the east for the third time in a year (see video above). "These are the toughest combat zones", he said in his daily video address on Sunday evening. Major General Mykhailo Drapaty replaced Andriy Hnatov, who had only been in command since June. Hnatov is to become Deputy Chief of the General Staff and will be responsible for training and communications.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
