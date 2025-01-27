Russian army targets coal shafts

Selensky replaced commander

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has replaced the commander of the front line in the east for the third time in a year (see video above). "These are the toughest combat zones", he said in his daily video address on Sunday evening. Major General Mykhailo Drapaty replaced Andriy Hnatov, who had only been in command since June. Hnatov is to become Deputy Chief of the General Staff and will be responsible for training and communications.